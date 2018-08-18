VIDEO - The 73th anniversary of the Anniversary of the Anniversary of RI on Bireuen
Attended hundreds of students, civil servants and invited guests, Regent Bireuen Saifanur acted as Inspector of the Ceremony.
SERAMBINEWS.COM , BIREUEN - The announcement of the declaration moments and the red-and-white red flag of the Republic of Indonesia in Bireuen was centered at the Cot Gapu Stadium on Friday (1708/2018).
Attended hundreds of students, civil servants and invited guests, Regent Bireuen Saifannur acted as Inspector of the Ceremony.
The entire network of events runs smoothly and smoothly.
Baca Juga
-
Hasil Drawing Bulu Tangkis Asian Games 2018 - Beregu Putra Indonesia Satu Pool dengan Tim-Tim Kuat
-
Live Streaming Indonesia Vs Laos Malam Ini Pukul 19.00 WIB: Prediksi, Head to Head
-
4 Pemanjat Tebing Kibarkan Bendera Raksasa pada Upacara HUT Ke-73 RI di Cot Panglima
-
Dulunya Sempat Disebut Hindia Belanda, Ternyata Beginilah Asal-usul Nama Indonesia
-
Kenapa Indonesia Masih Impor Beras? Ini Beragam Masalahnya
Penulis: Yusmandin Idris
Editor: Amirullah
Sumber: Serambi Indonesia