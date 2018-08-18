Home »

VIDEO - The 73th anniversary of the Anniversary of the Anniversary of RI on Bireuen

Attended hundreds of students, civil servants and invited guests, Regent Bireuen Saifanur acted as Inspector of the Ceremony.

SERAMBINEWS.COM , BIREUEN - The announcement of the declaration moments and the red-and-white red flag of the Republic of Indonesia in Bireuen was centered at the Cot Gapu Stadium on Friday (1708/2018).

The entire network of events runs smoothly and smoothly.

Penulis: Yusmandin Idris
Editor: Amirullah
