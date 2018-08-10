MotoGP Austria 2018
Jadwal Lengkap MotoGP Austria 2018, Free Practice 1 Dimulai Hari Ini Pukul 14.00 WIB
MotoGP Austria digelar mulai hari ini, Jumat (10/8/2018) hingga Minggu (12/8/2018). Siang ini, para pebalap akan melakukan latihan bebas 1 dan 2.
SERAMBINEWS.COM - Kejuaraan dunia balap motor MotoGP musim 2018 memasuki seri ke-11, yang berlangsung di Austria.
MotoGP Austria akan digelar mulai hari ini, Jumat (10/8/2018) hingga Minggu (12/8/2018).
Siang ini, para pebalap MotoGP akan memulai sesi latihan bebas atau free practice 1 dan 2 di Sirkuit Red Bull Ring–Spielberg sepanjang 4,3 kilometer ini.
Sesuai skedul yang dilansir Serambinews.com dari laman MotoGP, latihan bebas 1 akan digelar mulai pukul 14.00 WIB sampai pukul 16.40 WIB atau pukul 09.00-11.40 waktu Austria.
Sementara latihan bebas 2 dilanjutkan mulai pukul 18.10 WIB sampai pukul 20.50 WIB.
Berikut ini jadwal lengkap MotoGP Austria 2018:
JUMAT (10/8/2018)
- Pukul 14.00-14.40 WIB - Free Practice 1 Moto3
- Pukul 14.55-15.40 WIB - Free Practice 1 MotoGP
- Pukul 15.55-16.40 WIB - Free Practice 1 Moto2
- Pukul 18.10-18.50 WIB - Free Practice 2 Moto3
- Pukul 19.05-19.50 WIB - Free Practice 2 MotoGP
- Pukul 20.05-20.50 WIB - Free Practice 2 Moto2
SABTU (11/8/2018)
- Pukul 14.00-14.40 WIB - Free Practice 3 Moto3
- Pukul 14.55-15.40 WIB - Free Practice 3 MotoGP
- Pukul 15.55-16.40 WIB - Free Practice 3 Moto2
- Pukul 17.35-18.15 WIB - Qualifying Moto3
- Pukul 18.30-19.00 WIB - Free Practice 4 MotoGP
- Pukul 19.10-19.25 WIB - Qualifying 1 MotoGP
- Pukul 19.35-19.50 WIB - Qualifying 2 MotoGP
- Pukul 20.05-20.50 WIB - Qualifying Moto2
- Pukul 22.00 WIB - Press Conference MotoGP
MINGGU (12/8/2018)
- Pukul 13.40-14.00 WIB Warm Up Moto3
- Pukul 14.10-14.30 WIB Warm Up Moto2
- Pukul 14.40-15.00 WIB Warm Up MotoGP
- Pukul 16.00 WIB Race Moto3
- Pukul 17.20 WIB Race Moto2
- Pukul 19.00 WIB Race MotoGP
Klasemen Sementara