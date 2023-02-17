Cocok untuk Status Sosmed hingga Pesan WA, Ini 25 Ucapan Selamat Isra Miraj 2023 Berbahasa Inggris

SERAMBINEWS.COM - Berikut 25 kumpulan ucapan peringatan Isra Miraj 2023 yang jatuh pada besok Sabtu (18/2/2023).

Bagi umat Islam, peristiwa Isra Miraj yang terjadi pada tahun ke-10 kenabian merupakan peristiwa besar dan menggetarkan.

Pada tahun ini, Isra Miraj 2023 jatuh pada Sabtu besok atau 27 Rajab 1444 H atau bertepatan dengan Sabtu (18/2/2023).

Untuk memeriahkan peringatan Isra Miraj Nabi Muhammad SAW, Anda bisa membuat twibbon lalu mengunggahnya ke media sosial.

Selain itu, anda juga bisa membuat status atau bahkan caption foto untuk memperingati Isra Miraj dengan menggunakan 25 ucapan selamat Isra Miraj berikut ini.

Ucapan Selamat Isra Miraj

Berikut kumpulan ucapannya menggunakan bahasa Inggris, dirangkum Serambinews.com dari Greetingscg, cocok digunakan untuk berbagi pesan, hingga update status di sosial media ( sosmed):

1. Wishes you all the best for this great and holy occasion of Al-Isra Wal Miraj. Quand Allah One God, His messenger Muhammed (Saw).

2. I would like to wish you a blessed day on the holy occasion of Al-Isra Wal Miraj. The Night Journey cannot be compared with any other event in human history.

3. Today is the Isra and Miraj, a holiday observed by our fellow Muslims. Let us give way for this peaceful event. Happy ascension of prophet Muhammed day to all my Muslim brothers around the world.

4. Shab-E-Miraj Mubarak to all Muslims across the globe! Al-Isra Wal Miraj 27th day of Rajab 1442 hijri. Miraj (Ascension), was the Prophet’s (SAW) journey into the Heavens.

5. Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak! This event marks the night when ALLAH took Prophet Muhammad (SAW) on a journey from Makkah to Jerusalem and then to Heaven, and the gift of one of the five pillars of Islam (Salat / prayer) was given to us all. May ALLAH bless us all. Ameen.

Make most of today, pray your heart out and Allah will make things fall your way! On this night of ISRA MIRAJ. Shabe Mairaj 2021.